WGI Fan Favorite Eric Curran Talks WGI Love

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) – IMSA driver Eric Curran returns to the track he truly loves, Watkins Glen International.

Curran and his team sit in third place of the overall WeatherTech Championship series and he has his goal set of being on top in victory lane. Curran is a fan favorite at Watkins Glen International as he displays a rare blend of charisma and racing knowledge. What he brings to the IMSA circuit truly cannot be matched by many -if any- drivers on the tour.

18 Sports posed the question, what does Curran love so much about Watkins Glen? Perhaps it’s his local track being from Springfield, Massachusetts or perhaps it’s an undying passion for what the track represents for his career. Either way, Curran takes the opportunity to tell us what The Glen is all about for him.