Tips sought in search for 4 missing young Pennsylvania men

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in suburban Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help finding four missing young men in what they call a criminal investigation.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says three men went missing Friday and the fourth on Wednesday.

He says searches have been underway in several locations. Press reports show police vehicles near a cornfield.

Weintraub identifies the missing men as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg; 21-year-old Tom Meo, of Plumstead; 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, of Middletown; and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick, of Newtown Township.

The prosecutor at a news conference Monday has asked for tips and for the public’s patience and prayers.

He says that authorities are trying to confirm reports the four knew each other.

