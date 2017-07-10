The Susquehanna Art Museum: Motorcycles and Fine Art Exhibit

Published:

The Susquehanna Art Museum is a non-collecting museum, which means that they are continually bringing new and exciting exhibits to the community for the purposes of entertainment and education as well as visual stimulation!

Art In Balance: Motorcycles and Fine Art is a collection of rare and unique motorcycles selected for their beauty as well as their unique features.  Paired with works of fine art, most of them modern, the motorcycles take on an exciting new status as sculptural works of art in their own rite.

Learn more online or in the video above.

 

