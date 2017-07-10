Synthetic marijuana blamed for overdose spike

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A spike in drug overdoses in Lancaster County over the weekend has been linked to synthetic marijuana.

The district attorney’s office, which oversees the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, said Lancaster EMS reported treating and transporting 62 overdose patients between Friday morning and Sunday night at midnight. The majority of those patients had used synthetic marijuana.

“While we are in the midst of a still-escalating opioid abuse epidemic, we must not forget the many other poisons being dealt and used in our communities,” District Attorney Stedman said in a statement. “Perhaps most dangerous among those substances is K2 and other synthetic marijuana, which presents danger to the user but also those who come in contact with that person.”

“I have heard numerous stories from doctors, medics and police officers who encountered a very violent and erratic person under the influence of synthetic marijuana.”

