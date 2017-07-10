Red Sky Cafe to host beer pairing with Ever Grain Brewery in Camp Hill

Red Sky Cafe is based out of Duck, North Carolina, with a brand new location right here in Camp Hill, PA.
“Wednesday (July 12) we are doing a beer pairing under the stars at the courtyard. We will have 5 courses with each paired with Ever grain beer. Even the he brew-master compliments them!” tells Chef Wes Stepp.
Today, Chef whipped up a Beef Tenderloin Chimchurri and shared his recipe with the Good Day PA audience!
Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin Chimichurri
4 oz Filet Mignon
2 TBSPS Chimichurri
1 TBSP Chevre cheese
Watermelon Salsa
½ Cup diced Seedless Watermelon
2 TBSP diced red onion
1 TBSP fresh chopped chives
1 TBSP fresh chopped mint
1 TBSP honey
2 TBSP white balsamic vinegar
Mix all ingredients for the salsa.
Marinate the steak with Chimichurri for 1 hour. Rub the steak with the chimichurri. Sear the steak in a cast iron skillet – to desired temperature. Medium rare – 1.5 minutes on each side. Top with Chevre cheese. Finish with 2 TBSP of salsa on top of the Chevre cheese.
For more about the Red Sky Cafe, visit their website!