Red Sky Cafe to host beer pairing with Ever Grain Brewery in Camp Hill

Red Sky Cafe is based out of Duck, North Carolina, with a brand new location right here in Camp Hill, PA.

“Wednesday (July 12) we are doing a beer pairing under the stars at the courtyard. We will have 5 courses with each paired with Ever grain beer. Even the he brew-master compliments them!” tells Chef Wes Stepp.

Today, Chef whipped up a Beef Tenderloin Chimchurri and shared his recipe with the Good Day PA audience!

Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin Chimichurri

4 oz Filet Mignon

2 TBSPS Chimichurri

1 TBSP Chevre cheese

Watermelon Salsa

½ Cup diced Seedless Watermelon

2 TBSP diced red onion

1 TBSP fresh chopped chives

1 TBSP fresh chopped mint

1 TBSP honey

2 TBSP white balsamic vinegar

Mix all ingredients for the salsa.

Marinate the steak with Chimichurri for 1 hour. Rub the steak with the chimichurri. Sear the steak in a cast iron skillet – to desired temperature. Medium rare – 1.5 minutes on each side. Top with Chevre cheese. Finish with 2 TBSP of salsa on top of the Chevre cheese.

For more about the Red Sky Cafe, visit their website!