Police: Woman cut lock, stole from Walmart store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public for help to identify a woman who walked out of a Walmart store without paying for a cartload of merchandise.

Ephrata police said the woman took a bolt cutter from the hardware department and cut a padlock from the gate in the garden center around 10:15 p.m on Thursday.

She returned to the store at 890 East Main Street with a female acquaintance, loaded a cart, and exited the store through the gate without paying, police said.

She left the store in a white sedan.

Anyone who can identify either woman is asked to call Officer Rodriguez at 717-738-9200, ext. 237.

