Police: Man charged with strangulation, assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police have arrested a man after they say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend.
Officers were called to a home on Fawn Drive on July 5 for a report of an assault.
When they arrived, a woman told police officers her boyfriend had broken a table in the residence and assaulted her.
The woman identified the man as Mark Paumer Jr. He was no longer at the residence so officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Police say Paumer was later arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault.
He was taken into custody and received $15,000 bail.