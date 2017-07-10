Police: Man charged with strangulation, assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police have arrested a man after they say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend.

Officers were called to a home on Fawn Drive on July 5 for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, a woman told police officers her boyfriend had broken a table in the residence and assaulted her.

The woman identified the man as Mark Paumer Jr. He was no longer at the residence so officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Paumer was later arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault.

He was taken into custody and received $15,000 bail.