Police: Intoxicated trespasser found on couch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in Dauphin County early Sunday morning on trespassing and drug possession charges.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called just after 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of North 25th Street for a report of a burglary.

Shannon Woodyard, 47, was found in a home, on the couch, while intoxicated, according to police.

Woodyard was arrested and charged with defiant trespass, public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

