Police: 2 found passed out while boy, 4, wandered in park

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are accused of leaving a 4-year-old boy alone in a Lancaster County park while they were passed out from smoking synthetic, police said.

Hector L. Rivera-Vasquez, 40, Yaritza E. Toro-Colon, 28, both of Lancaster, are charged with endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness.

Southern Regional police said officers were called Safe Harbor Park in Conestoga Township on July 4 when the child was seen walking around the parking lot and near the Conestoga River.

The officers found Rivera-Vasquez and Toro-Colon passed out in a vehicle. They were drowsy and sluggish, had slurred speech, and were unable to follow simple directions, police said. Both admitted to smoking K2, or synthetic marijuana.

The child was transported to the police station and later released to a family member. Police said he is a relative of Rivera-Vasquez or Toro-Colon.

Rivera-Vasquez faces additional charges for having an incorrect vehicle registration plate and no auto insurance.

He and Toro-Colon were released on $50,000 bail.

