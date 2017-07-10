Perry County coroner resigns

Published:

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Perry County Coroner Michael Shalonis handed in his resignation to county commissioners Monday morning.

The resignation is effective Friday.

Shalonis, who was appointed coroner in 1982, cited overwhelming demands of the job in making his decision.

He told ABC27 News he expects chief deputy Michael Hoak to be named acting coroner until a permanent replacement is confirmed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Shalonis says he will continue to operate his Perry County funeral home and assume a position of deputy coroner.

