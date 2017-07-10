Muggy week ahead with a few storms

How perfect was yesterday? Sunday was gorgeous with low humidity and plenty of sunshine! After another comfortably cool night, today will start off pleasant with heat building through the afternoon. Highs today will top off in the upper 80s. The humidity doesn’t creep back in until this evening so most of the day should be fairly pleasant. It should also be mainly dry. A weak impulse will move through tonight and spark off a passing shower or thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. It will be muggy tonight with lows dropping into the 70s. Tomorrow will also be hot and much more humid. In fact, it looks to be the start of a heat wave. Expect some clouds too, with a pop-up storm or two possible once again Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will also likely be in the 90s which means another heat wave appears on tap this week. Thursday and Friday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms along with more humidity. By the weekend it looks like the forecast stays dry throughout the whole day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and a slight break from the extremely muggy stuff. This week ahead is about as standard of a summer time forecast as we get here in Central PA.