Millionaire Raffle tickets worth $1M sold in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two of four jackpot-winning Millionaire Raffle lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in the Harrisburg area.

The winning tickets for the 4th of July Millionaire Raffle were drawn Saturday. Two of top-prize winning tickets were sold at the Giant Food Store at 255 Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg and the Uni-Mart store at 4361 North Front Street in Harrisburg.

The other $1 winners were sold at the Suburban Pharmacy in Philadelphia and the Boswell Prescription Center in Boswell.

The four winning ticket numbers are 00246526, 00349652, 00356926 and 00358219.

One of four tickets to win a $100,000 prize was sold at Cue Nique, at 505 Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.

The four $100,000-winning ticket numbers selected were 00008032, 00274853, 00320413 and 00392445.

