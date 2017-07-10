Mechanicsburg police searching for missing 79-year-old

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old woman in the beginning stages of dementia.

Nancy Hewett left her home around noon Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe her as being about 5-foot-2, 100 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

She is also an insulin-dependent diabetic, according to police.

Hewett drives a 2008 silver Honda Civic with Pennsylvania registration 507NWH. She is believed to have her dog with her.

Anyone with knowledge of Hewett’s location should call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300.

