Man used ‘something’ wrapped in shirt to rob Lancaster store, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a city convenience store.

Police said the man had something wrapped in a black T-shirt and he pointed it at the clerk when he demanded money from the Turkey Hill at 870 Manor Street.

The robbery occurred Sunday around 11:43 p.m.

The man is about 5’5″ tall, 200 pounds, and he has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-300 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text LANCS and an anonymous message to 847411.

