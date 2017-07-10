Man used ‘something’ wrapped in shirt to rob Lancaster store, police say

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who robbed a city convenience store.

Police said the man had something wrapped in a black T-shirt and he pointed it at the clerk when he demanded money from the Turkey Hill at 870 Manor Street.

The robbery occurred Sunday around 11:43 p.m.

The man is about 5’5″ tall, 200 pounds, and he has numerous tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-300 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or text LANCS and an anonymous message to 847411.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s