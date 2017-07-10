Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Red Lion teens

By Published:
Jodie and Stephen Tierney

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with a crash that killed two high school students.

Stephen Tierney, 46, of Windsor Township, entered the non-negotiated plea Monday to counts of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors.

The plea came as jury selection was to begin for the trial of Tierney and his wife, 46-year-old Jodie Tierney.

Prosecutors said the Windsor Township couple regularly allowed teenagers to drink alcohol at their home. Both were charged with child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after two Red Lion Area Senior High School students, 17-year-old Stone Hill and 16-year-old Nicholas Mankin, died in a June 2015 crash.

Hill, of Delta, was driving a minivan that hit a telephone pole and caught fire in the 200 block of Slab Road, in Lower Chanceford Township.

Stephen Tierney is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 21.

