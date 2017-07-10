Lancaster man arrested for burglary, assault with baseball bat

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old city man was arrested after police say he and another man forced their way into an apartment and assaulting a resident with a baseball bat.

Jaquan Doughty is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and harassment for the incident Thursday evening in the 500 block of East King Street.

The victim was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face. A woman sustained minor injuries when she tried to stop the attack.

Doughty surrendered to police on Saturday and was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Police said his accomplice has not been identified.

