IMSA Drivers Break Down Classes for Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) – – IMSA Prototype drivers discuss the four different types of classes of cars in Sunday’s race and what they like about racing at Watkins Glen International.

Eric Curran, driver of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac breaks down the four different classes and discusses what he likes about racing at The Glen.

“Watkins Glen is one of the fastest tracks that we run across North America and it’s one of the greatest tracks. This is my favorite track. I grew up in New England and raced here for twenty something years but it just flows. It’s just really fun, they repaved it and it’s just one of the coolest tracks to drive,” said Curran.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is this Sunday and features four different classes of cars racing at the same time.

The four classes of cars are Prototype, Prototype Challenge, GT Le Mans, and GT Daytona.