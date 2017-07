LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic will be restricted on an exit ramp of Interstate 83 in Cumberland County for a painting project.

Starting Monday, PennDOT is asking motorists to watch for crews working on the exit ramp of I-83 for Lemoyne (Exit 42), just south of the John Harris Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

Workers will be repainting and traffic speeds will be reduced.

The work is expected to wrap up by Friday, July 14. It will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.