Harrisburg School District to host first-ever job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg School District is making one final push this summer to fill about 40 teaching positions.

According to the school district, the number of openings is not uncommon, but the shortage has sparked a new recruitment effort.

At a press conference Monday morning, school officials shared details about its Summer Educator’s Recruitment Fair.

It’s the first-ever job fair for the school district and it’s expected to attract candidates near and far.

The school district says its previously reached out to a highly qualified and diversified group of educators along the east coast, including Puerto Rico.

“We know that we have teams that go to all the different fairs at the different colleges during the regular school year, but we wanted to offer those educators who were interested in Harrisburg an opportunity just to focus and be with us,” said Superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney. “To have a little more time to learn about our district and to learn a little more about our individual neighborhoods, our student needs and most importantly what it’s going to take to make our students successful.”

The Summer Educator’s Recruitment Fair will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Administration Building on State Street.

Any positions still opened before the start of classes will be filled through a substitute teacher program.

A second job fair is expected to happen next spring.

