HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Dauphin County are looking for a missing woman.

Ashli Rudy of Shope Place, was last seen July 8 around 9:30 a.m.

Her family says she threatened suicide and has not made contact with family members since.

If you have any information in reference to Ashli’s whereabouts, please contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.