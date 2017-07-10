Faith Into Action: Family Fun Festival!

The Faith Into Action Youth Conference & The Arc of Dauphin County’s Family Fun Day at the Faith Into Action Family Festival is about spreading the Gospel to the City of Harrisburg and surrounding communities.

About 100-students from six churches will spend the week performing community service projects in the community.

“The Festival is an opportunity for us to give back to the Community. Everything is FREE!! There will be prizes, food, games, crafts, inflatables, pony rides, reptile show, puppet show and much more! Parents can also sign-up their children for a free backpack filled with school supplies,” tells coordinator Missy Strickler.

You can learn more about the festival in the video above.