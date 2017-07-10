FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at 3 DC-area airports

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Flights into and out of three airports in the Washington region are being impacted because of a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport are being affected. The FAA says on its website that flights destined for Baltimore and Dulles won’t be allowed to depart until after 10 p.m.

The FAA said in a statement that a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area was evacuated Monday evening because of fumes from construction work.

The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other facilities. The FAA says it’s working to ventilate the facility.

