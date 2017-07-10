Coroner called to farm accident in Cumberland County

Published:

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a farm accident in Cumberland County.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, the accident was reported as a tire explosion.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township.

No other details were immediately provided by authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

