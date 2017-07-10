Coroner called to farm accident in Cumberland County

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a farm accident in Cumberland County.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, the accident was reported as a tire explosion.

The incident was first reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township.

No other details were immediately provided by authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.