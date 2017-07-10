Barbosa, Fittipaldi, Albuquerque Win Second Straight Six Hours of The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) – – Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi, and Filipe Albuquerque won their second straight Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in the Prototype class.

Barbosa passed Stephen Simpson with less than ten minutes remaining in the race to take the lead.

Patricio O’Ward, James French and Kyle Masson were winners in the Prototype Challenge class.

Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims won the GT Le Mans class, and Andy Lally and Katherine Legge were winners in the GT Daytona Class.