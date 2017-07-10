Average US gas price drops a penny amid plentiful supplies

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2016 file photo, nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. Fuel economy is at a record high as new technology helps vehicles lose weight and drive more efficiently. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the fuel economy of 2015 model-year vehicles increased 0.5 mile per gallon to 24.8 miles per gallon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell about a penny nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.31.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes amid plentiful supplies of both crude oil and gasoline.

She says gas prices have declined more than 15 cents since April.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.00 a gallon. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $1.92 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.51, down 2 cents from two weeks ago.

