WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) – – The 18 Sports team takes a look back at some of the sights and sound of an exciting Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen weekend.

Hear from Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen winner in the GT Daytona class Andy Lally, and Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Winner in the Prototype class Christian Fittipaldi.

Also hear from Sahlen’s hot dog eating contest winner Jack Gibson.