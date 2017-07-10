2 arrested after bank robbery in Windsor Township

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been arrested after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in York County.

Police were called around 1:45 p.m. to the robbery at the M&T Bank in Windsor Township.

A description of the suspect vehicle involved was given to 911. As a result, the York Area Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Windsor Township Police Department united to locate the suspects.

According to police, the suspects, 27-year-old Jacob Sheckells and 28-year-old Felicia Redifer, were attempting to leave a home in the borough of Windsor in a vehicle different from the one involved in the bank robbery.

The suspect vehicle was later located inside a garage on the property and the stolen money was found in the home, according to police.

Sheckells and Redifer were both arrested and charged with robbery of a financial institution.

