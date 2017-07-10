11-year-old arrested for setting fire to Carlisle home

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An 11-year-old has been arrested for setting fire to a Carlisle home.

Police charged the youth as a juvenile with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment for the incident Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of North Pitt Street.

The child is accused of setting fire to paper and throwing it into a pile of trash. The fire burned the exterior of the home and caused about $5,000 in damage, police said.

The youth was placed in a juvenile detention center.

