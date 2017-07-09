York city police investigate homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) York City Police are treating the death of a young man as a homicide.

Police were called to the first block of East Maple Street just after 1:30 Sunday morning for a shots fired call. Minutes later they got a call that a victim was driven to York Hospital in someone’s personal vehicle.

A police report identified the victim as 22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto of York. It said he was assaulted on East Maple Street before he was driven to the hospital and died.

His cause of death is not known. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.