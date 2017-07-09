York city police investigate homicide

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) York City Police are treating the death of a young man as a homicide.

Police were called to the first block of East Maple Street just after 1:30 Sunday morning for a shots fired call. Minutes later they got a call that a victim was driven to York Hospital in someone’s personal vehicle.

A police report identified the victim as  22-year-old Lester Cortes-Cotto of York. It said he was assaulted on East Maple Street before he was driven to the hospital and died.

His cause of death is not known. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s