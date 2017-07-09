Rehab centers warn of hidden drug meanings in clothing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local drug treatment center has a warning for you about spotting hidden drug messages in clothing.

They may look like pictures of normal shirts to you, but they could be more than meets the eye. Gaudenzia drug treatment centers holds education sessions for schools and parents on hidden drug messaging in clothing.

The shirts of “playing it loud” or “making it loud” stand for condensed marijuana. Crowns can mean the clothing has hidden compartments for drugs. A shirt covered with cats may look like it’s something for an animal lover. If you take a closer look, and their pupils are really big or small, Gaudenzia says that could stand for drugs.

We asked them about those who are addicted to drugs using the information to continue their habit. They say education is key for the general public to promote awareness about this trend.

“That’s exactly what this is. It’s one more tool. We don’t want to profile anybody or rule anyone out or anything, but when we can see some of these things, it gives us a little red flag that hey, maybe we need to have a conversation with them. They might be using drugs or experimenting with drugs,” said Matthew Null, of Gaudenzia.

Null says this is a trend he tries to say on top of because new drug messaging on clothing is always developing.

