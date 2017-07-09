Officer injured while trying to take suspect into custody

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect in a hit and run incident Sunday morning.

Police say Jaquay Roane, 26, struck a parked car on the 1000 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township. He then fled on foot.

Officers later went to a nearby residence to ask Roane about the crash, and they say he ran from them.

A Manheim Township Police officer was injured while trying to take Roane into custody. He has since been treated and released.

Roane is facing a number of charges, including resisting arrest.