Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe

The Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenage daughter of actor Donal Logue has been found safe nearly two weeks after she went missing in New York City.

The New York Police Department says 16-year-old Jade Logue was found Saturday.

Logue had posted appeals to help find Jade on Facebook and Twitter after she disappeared on June 26.

He wrote on Facebook that the “net had been flung far and wide.”

Jade is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue. Police provided no details about how or where she was found.

Donal Logue stars as Detective Harvey Bullock on “Gotham.” He also had a recurring role as Lt. Declan Murphy on NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s