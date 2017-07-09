Columbia shooting damages home, cars

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting that damaged a home and several cars.

Police were called to the 200 block of South 3rd Street just before 7:30 Saturday night.

Witnesses told police a young man shot at a group of people at 3rd and Perry Streets several times. He left the scene with another young man after the shooting.

Police believe the shooting stems from a fight between two groups that happened earlier in the day.

They are still looking for the shooting suspects and a gray Mazda, a gold Durango and a small black car that might have been involved.