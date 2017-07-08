Residents could face fines for not cleaning up blight

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstate leaders are cracking down on graffiti, unsightly weeds, and trash on properties. You could have to pay up if you don’t maintain your property.

West York Mayor Shawn Mauck spent his Saturday going home to home and putting up 750 notices warning residents of the blight crackdown.

“This is our life, sitting on our porch in the evening after a hard day’s work,” West York resident Peggy Speicher said. “I’ve lived in West York for 38 years, and our block has gone downhill majorly.”

Speicher takes pride in her home and wishes more of those around her would too.

“It can start at the very small fine level, $10 or $25, depending on what the issue is, but it could go the whole way up to thousands of dollars depending on the severity of the property,” Mauck (D) said.

Residents could get larger fines for a repeat issue posing a safety or health risk.

“We’ve gotten lots of calls lately,” Mauck said. “Properties are having problems with high grass, rubbish in the backyards, and high weeds.”

York City is having similar issues and will have a similar effort to clean up the blight.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea. More work like this needs to be done,” Speicher said.

Mauck worries the blight could not only make neighborhoods look unsightly but also lead to property values declining.

“At the end of the day, they really have the ultimate power to fix the problems, so if they could do that without us telling them to do it or without us fining them, that’s the best solution,” Mauck said.

York City Mayor Kim Bracey will announce details of her blight plan during a press conference on Thursday, July 13th.