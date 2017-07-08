Police: New Jersey man hospitalized in I-78 crash

Greenwich Township, Pa. (WHTM)- Police say a New Jersey man was hospitalized for suspected serious bodily injury after his vehicle hit a guard rail then a tree on Interstate 78 westbound.

Police say the road surface was wet with rain when 57-year-old Byung An drove into a guardrail causing his trailing unit to hit a tree causing it to jackknife.

Emergency responders removed An from the vehicle by mechanical means and transported him to the hospital.

Police say it is unknown whether An was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Interstate 78 westbound was closed for approximately five hours following the crash.

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

