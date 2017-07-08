No luck for Senators as Erie wins 2-0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A.J. Ladwig allowed just five hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Harrisburg Senators in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Bryan Garcia got Osvaldo Abreu to hit into a double play with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season.

Ladwig (6-1) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

Erie scored its runs when Dominic Ficociello hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Christin Stewart hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

John Simms (3-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Yadiel Hernandez singled three times for the Senators. Harrisburg was held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Erie staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Erie improved to 9-3 against Harrisburg this season.