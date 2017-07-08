Naked man flees New Holland police

Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- New Holland Police say a man was found completely naked in his vehicle on Maple Street after a vehicle pursuit with police.

Police say they received a call around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday for a suspicious car sitting in the middle of 110 Goods Road in Earl Township.

According to authorities, after an officer attempted a vehicle stop, the suspect fled in a low-speed pursuit through West Earl Township and Ephrata Borough.

The driver, 48-year-old Daniel Blake, reportedly drove through several residents yards off of Spring Garden Street and Maple Street in Ephrata Borough until his vehicle got hung up on a dirt embankment off of Maple Street.

He was completely naked when taken into custody.

Blake was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.

