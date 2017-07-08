Mechanicsburg Duck Donuts Celebrates 1st Anniversary with a QUACKtacular Event

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Mechanicsburg Duck Donuts is celebrating its one year anniversary with a QUACKktacular event as a way to thank its fans for their support.

Customers can dive into a duck pond giveaway, take selfies at a photo booth, snap their friends with a customized Snapchat filter, and enter a raffle for a chance to win donuts for an entire year.

They will also be selling select menu items and small rubber ducks for one dollar from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Duck Donuts Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary with QUACKtacular Event – Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Duck Donuts in Mechanicsburg Courtesy of Duck Donuts in Mechanicsburg Courtesy of Duck Donuts in Mechanicsburg Courtesy of Duck Donuts in Mechanicsburg

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, VA, in 2013, and there are now 46 open franchise locations and more than 120 additional contracts.