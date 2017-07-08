K-Rod allows 1 run as Senators fall 4-1 to Erie

The Washington Nationals signed former All-Star closer Francisco Rodriguez this week and assigned him to AA Harrisburg.  The man once known as K-Rod had a 7.82 in 25.1 innings with Detroit this season so he has somethings to work out before any chance of “saving” Washington’s bullpen.  Rodriguez gave up one unearned run in his debut Wednesday.  Friday night against Erie (Detroit’s AA affiliate) Rodriguez still looked shaky.  His fastball reached 91 miles per hour.  He allowed 2 hits and one run in the 9th as the Senators lost to Erie 4-1.

