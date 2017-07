LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of crews were called out to a 2 alarm fire at a barn in Conestoga Township Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. at a barn on the 600 block of Kendig Road.

911 dispatchers say they are not aware of any injuries being reported.

