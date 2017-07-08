Armed robbery suspects crash car during getaway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hampden Township Police Department are looking for one of two suspects in an armed robbery in Mechanicsburg late Friday night.

Just before midnight, police were called to the incident at the 7-Eleven convenience store on the 4800 block of East Trindle Road.

Police say two men with guns robbed the store and drove off, before being involved in a collision.

At that point, the suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was later apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampden Township Police Department.

