Traffic stoppages planned on I-81 near Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work near the Mechanicsburg exit will intermittently stop Interstate 81 southbound traffic after midnight Friday.

The short-term traffic stoppages of about 15 minutes each are scheduled between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a PennDOT news release.

Construction crews plan to install an overhead sign during the stoppages.

The work is part of a $19.5-million project to widen I-81 between Exit 57 for Route 114 and Exit 59 for Route 581.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.