Susquehanna Township police arrest man for indecent exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Monday night in Dauphin County after police received a report that someone was naked and unconscious in a driveway.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called around 5:20 p.m. to the scene in the Mountain View Road area.

Once at the scene, police arrested Turrell Seldon.

Police charged the 26-year-old with indecent exposure, open lewdness and public drunkenness.

