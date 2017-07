The Trio formed a few years ago while each member attended Lebanon Valley College. They rock a fusion of jazz and funk with hints of rock as well.

“We are all instrumental, but we are a mix of many genres. We can be described as both fusion-funk and jazz-rock. I like to say we’re jazz with some edge! We incorporate a lot of funk, rock, and blues in our music as well,” tells lead guitarist, Anthony Pieruccini.

You can hear them perform their original tune, “Blues for Mikki,” in the video below.