Season 2 of ‘The Coroner’ set to premiere this month

Season two of “The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead” is set to premiere on July 17 on Investigation Discovery.

The show stars Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick and features real cases from the Harrisburg region. It gained a faithful legion of fans after the first season aired in 2016.

Hetrick appeared on Daybreak Friday to talk about his newfound fame and what to expect in the latest episodes.

If you’d like to meet Hetrick, you can meet him at Allenberry Resort on August 12. He’s hosting a viewing party for an episode from season two and will take questions afterwards.

The event will support The Salvation Army and Bethesda Mission’s drug and alcohol treatment and recovery programs, through a portion of the proceeds.

