Restaurant Report: Unwashed hands, contaminated liquor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found contaminated liquor, grime, and problems with hand washing in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Dave and Jane’s Crab House in Fairfield was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says management did not have adequate control of food safety. Several bottles of liquor were contaminated and needed to be thrown out. There was grime in the ice machine, and the handwash sink at the bar had no soap.

La Piazza on Lititz Pike in Lititz was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge did not properly train employees in safe food handling. Food employees were not washing their hands and the cook was making sandwiches with bare hands. Turkey, tomatoes, raw shrimp, and pasta were stored at too warm of a temperature and had to be thrown out.

Runway Bar and Grill on Old York Road in New Cumberland was out of compliance with eight violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Foods were not being correctly date marked; raw animal meat was stored in a way that risked contamination of other food; and coleslaw, beef patties, and tomatoes were thrown out because they were being held at too warm of a temperature.

Establishments with no violations include Cedars Restaurant in Camp Hill, Snyder’s in York County, Mini Golf Connect in Lebanon, and Rachel’s Soft Pretzels in Millersburg.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

