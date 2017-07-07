Quarryville man gets no break in re-sentencing of child sex abuse case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Quarryville man found guilty of sexually abusing four girls didn’t get a break on his prison time when he was re-sentenced Friday.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 48-year-old Michael Archacki to 29½ to 59 years in prison, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Prosecutors said Archacki befriended their family and assaulted the girls during sleepovers at his home.

He was originally sentenced to 29½ to 65 years after a jury convicted him in 2012, but mandatory minimum terms involved in the sentence were later deemed unconstitutional.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.