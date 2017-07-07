Police target donations with pistol competition

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Plenty of shots were fired at a firing range in Steelton for the Swatara Township Police Pistol Competition.

Swatara Township Police teamed with law enforcement across central Pennsylvania to raise money for a local non-profit, COPS for K.O.P.S., which assists the families of police officers who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“It’s good camaraderie. A lot of these guys on tactical teams from their respective units with firearms and they like to get out here and raise money for a very worthy cause,” Swatara Township’s acting Police Chief Darrell Reider said.

The individual winner was Sgt. Terry Wealand with Harrisburg police.

The team winner was Berks County Prison.

Swatara Township police came in second place.

Over the past seven years, the event has raised thousands of dollars to support COPS for K.O.P.S.

