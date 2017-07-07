Police seek tips in illegal dumping case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public for help to identify a man accused of illegally dumping at Cumberland County’s new electronics recycling center.

Middlesex Township police released surveillance camera photos of the man and his SUV on Friday. They said he dumped items at the site on June 20-21.

The recycling center on Claremont Road has not officially opened yet. Police said when it does, people may not dump or drop off items when the center is closed.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Middlesex police at 717-249-7191.

